Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

N Korea scraps agencies managing ties with South as Kim cites hostility

He called for the assembly to rewrite the North's Constitution in its next meeting to define South Korea as the North's "No 1 hostile country"

Kim Jong Un

During a speech at the assembly, Kim blamed South Korea and the US for raising tensions in the region. He said it has become impossible for the North to pursue reconciliation and a peaceful reunification with the South | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea has abolished key government organisations tasked with managing relations with South Korea, state media said on Tuesday, as authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un said he would no longer pursue reconciliation with his rival.
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said the decision to abolish the agencies handling dialogue and cooperation with the South was made during a meeting of the country's rubber-stamp parliament on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During a speech at the assembly, Kim blamed South Korea and the US for raising tensions in the region. He said it has become impossible for the North to pursue reconciliation and a peaceful reunification with the South.
He called for the assembly to rewrite the North's Constitution in its next meeting to define South Korea as the North's "No 1 hostile country".
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years after Kim in recent months ramped up his weapons demonstrations. The US and its allies Seoul and Tokyo responded by strengthening their combined military exercises and sharpening their nuclear deterrence strategies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kim threatens use of nukes, praises troops for long-range missile launch

Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills

Vladimir Putin accepts invitation from Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea

N Korea vows strong response to US report calling it 'persistent' threat

N Korea's Kim boasts of achievements during key year-end political meeting

Iran announces strikes in northern Iraq and Syria as tensions escalate

Ground collision of two Boeing planes in Chicago sparks FAA investigation

Arvalo faces obstacles as Guatemala's new president to deliver on change

Apple to pull blood-oxygen tool from watches to avoid ban if appeal fails

Houthi rebels strike US-owned ship off the coast of Yemen, raising tensions

Topics : North Korea South Korea Kim Jong Un

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon