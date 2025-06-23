Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Step down, you'll get a fair trial': Exiled crown prince tells Khamenei

'Step down, you'll get a fair trial': Exiled crown prince tells Khamenei

Exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi urges Ayatollah Khamenei to resign, pledging a fair trial and peaceful transition as Iran teeters under pressure from within and conflict with Israel

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

He stated unequivocally that he is not seeking political power. | (Photo: PTI)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has warned that the Islamic Republic is nearing collapse. He urged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down voluntarily and allow a peaceful transition of power.
 
Pahlavi, the son of the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, claimed that senior officials within the regime are preparing to flee the country. He issued a direct appeal to Iran’s Supreme Leader.
 
“The Islamic Republic is collapsing. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others are trying to flee Iran... I have a direct message for Ali Khamenei: step down. If you do, you’ll receive a fair trial and due process of law,” he said.
 
 
Warns West against supporting Tehran
 
Pahlavi also addressed world leaders, cautioning them against extending political or financial support to the current Iranian regime. He warned that any such intervention would only worsen the crisis.

Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2026

Tensions with USA puts Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes on the line

US Iran,

What are sleeper cells and why Iran's threat has Washington on alert?

Fordow underground complex

Iran's nuclear dreams may survive even a devastating American blow

Russian Oil

Hormuz blockade may shrink Russian crude discounts for Indian refiners

Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center

Very significant damage expected at Iran's Fordow site after US attack: UN

 
“If the West throws the regime a lifeline, there will be more bloodshed and chaos. Because this regime will not submit or surrender after it has been humiliated. It will lash out as long as it is in power; no country and no people are safe—whether on the streets of Washington, Paris, Jerusalem, Riyadh or Tehran,” he said.  ALSO READ: What are sleeper cells and why Iran's threat has Washington on alert?
 
Offers to guide peaceful democratic transition
 
Reaching out to the Iranian people, Pahlavi positioned himself as a transitional figure committed to a peaceful and democratic future for the country. He stated unequivocally that he is not seeking political power.
 
“I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road of peace and democratic transition. I do not seek political power, but rather to help our great nation navigate through this critical hour towards stability, freedom, and justice,” he said.
 
Nuclear tensions heighten urgency
 
Pahlavi’s remarks follow recent US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a response to what he described as Khamenei’s “catastrophic pursuit of nuclear weapons” by a “terrorist regime.”
 
His comments come at a time of heightened regional instability, with Iran’s internal policies and its widening conflict with Israel drawing global scrutiny and raising fears of broader escalation.

More From This Section

Artificial Intelligence, AI

Global AI gap widens as compute power divides nations, economies

electric plane, beta technologies

Electric plane makes history flying 130 km over New York with passengers

Oman

Oman to become 1st Gulf state to levy income tax, aims to cut oil reliance

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russian missile, drone strikes kill at least 10 civilians in Ukraine

Iran

Israel strikes Iranian targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison site

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon