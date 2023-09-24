close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Nijjar killing: US confirms intel sharing made Canada allege India's role

The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US and the UK

Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Photo: X)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set the cat among the pigeons on Monday, claiming that Ottawa had credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the killing of Nijjar in Vancouver (Photo: X)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wading into the ongoing diplomatic showdown between India and Canada, David Cohen, the US Ambassador to Canada, said it was "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners" that led the Trudeau administration to make the claim of a potential link between "agents" of the Indian government and the killing of separatist Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The Five Eyes is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US and the UK.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set the cat among the pigeons on Monday, claiming that Ottawa had credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the killing of Nijjar in Vancouver.
India, however, dismissed the allegations calling them "absurd and motivated".
"I will say this was a matter of shared intelligence information. There was a lot of communication between Canada and the United States about this, and I think that's as far as I'm comfortable going," Cohen told CTV News in an interview.
CTV News is the news division of the CTV Television Network of Canada.

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

India-Canada row: Hardeep Singh Nijjar not religious figure but terrorist

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

Canada fails to provide evidence on Nijjar killing, despite claims of proof

Pope blames weapons industry for Russia-Ukraine war, martyrdom of Ukrainian

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN

Russia's Lavrov lambasts West but barely mentions Ukraine in UNGA speech

Israel strikes Gaza for second time in two days after Palestinian violence

Biden looks to spotlight his foreign policy as 2024 reelection bid heats up

However, Cohen refrained detailing the type of intelligence shared by the Five Eyes partners with the Canadian government.
Earlier this week, Trudeau had told reporters that officials had been working closely with intelligence agencies since the summer to "make sure that we had solid grounding in understanding what was going on".
On the floor of the Canadian Parliament, Trudeau said any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil represents an unacceptable violation of the country's sovereignty. He also labelled the alleged killing as contrary to the fundamental rules "by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves".
"If the allegations prove to be true, it is a potentially very serious breach of the rules-based international order in which we like to function," Cohen added in the interview.
Earlier, on Friday (local time), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was "deeply concerned" over Trudeau's allegations of an India hand in the killing of the pro-Khalistan leader Nijjar.
Saying that the US wants to see accountability in the matter, the envoy said it was "important" that the investigation runs its course and leads to the result".
Addressing a press conference in New York City earlier, Blinken said the US has engaged directly with the Indian government, adding that Washington was also consulting "very closely" with Canada and coordinating on the issue. He called it important that India works with the Canadians on the investigation into the killing.
Meanwhile, addressing a news conference in New York City on Thursday, Trudeau failed to present any evidence to back his claims. The Canadian Prime Minister was repeatedly quizzed on the nature of the allegations but stuck to reiterating that there were "credible reasons" to believe that India was linked to the death of Nijjar.
A designated terrorist in India, Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.
Both countries expelled each other's senior diplomats amid escalating tensions and the growing diplomatic standoff.
India also halted visa services to Canadian citizens.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States India-Canada Canada

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon