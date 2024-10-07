Business Standard
Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun

The prize was awarded for their discovery of microRNA and its role in regulating genes after transcription

Nobel Prize in Medicine

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun (Photo: X/@NobelPrize)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their pioneering work on microRNA and its crucial role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

The discovery of microRNA, a class of tiny RNA molecules, has revolutionised our understanding of gene regulation, according to the Nobel Committee. This breakthrough unveiled a new biological mechanism essential for the proper functioning of multicellular organisms, including humans.

Gene regulation plays a key role in distinguishing different cell types in the body, and when disrupted, it can lead to serious health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. Ambros and Ruvkun’s research has shown that the human genome contains more than 1,000 microRNAs, which are vital to the development and function of organisms. 
 

Who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2023?


The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their groundbreaking work on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Their discoveries paved the way for the rapid development of highly effective Covid-19 vaccines, which have been administered to billions of people worldwide, playing a significant role in curbing the global pandemic.

When will the other Nobel Prizes be announced?


The Physiology or Medicine prize is the first of the six prestigious Nobel Prizes to be awarded in 2023. The remaining prizes, which celebrate significant contributions to science, literature, peace, and economics, will be announced in the coming days.

- Nobel Prize in Physics: Set to be awarded on Tuesday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Last year, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier shared the award for their work in capturing the movements of subatomic particles at incredible speeds.

- Nobel Prize in Chemistry: To be awarded on Wednesday. In 2022, the prize was given to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus, and Alexei I. Ekimov for their discovery and development of quantum dots, promising advancements in electronics, solar cells, and quantum information encryption.

- Nobel Prize in Literature: Scheduled for Thursday, awarded by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. Last year, Norwegian author Jon Fosse was recognised for his plays and prose that brought “voice to the unsayable.”

- Nobel Peace Prize: To be awarded on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. The 2022 prize went to Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, honoured for her efforts in fighting oppression and promoting human rights and freedoms in Iran. She continues her advocacy from within prison, where concerns have been raised about her well-being.

- Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences: Will be awarded on Monday next week. Claudia Goldin was the 2022 recipient, recognised for her research on the reasons behind gender gaps in labour force participation and wages.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

