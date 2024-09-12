Business Standard
Home / World News / North Korea has fired ballistic missile toward sea, says S Korea military

North Korea has fired ballistic missile toward sea, says S Korea military

Japan's Prime Minister's Office also alerted on its X account that North Korea had launched a suspected ballistic missile, but did not provide further details

US-South Korea Flag

Last week, North Korea also resumed launches of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea | File image of US and South Korea flags

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to put his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the launch took place off North Korea's eastern coast on Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon traveled.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Japan's Prime Minister's Office also alerted on its X account that North Korea had launched a suspected ballistic missile, but did not provide further details.
 
The launch is North Korea's first public weapons firing in more than two months. On July 1, North Korea claimed to have tested a new tactical weapon capable of delivering a super-large 4.5 ton-class warhead.
In a speech Monday, Kim said he would redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies. Kim made such a pledge saying North Korea faces a grave threat because of what he called the reckless expansion of a US-led regional military bloc that is now developing into a nuclear-based one.
Kim has made similar vows numerous times, but his latest threat comes as outside experts believe Kim will perform a nuclear test explosion or long-range missile test-launches ahead of the US presidential election in November.
Last week, North Korea also resumed launches of trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.

More From This Section

Google, Google Inc

Google's AI model faces EU scrutiny from watchdog over privacy rules

Elon Musk, Musk

Spacewalking: New domain of rich as billionaire attempts 1st pvt spacewalk

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump cites Hungary's Orbn as example of foreign solidarity during debate

Pierre Poilievre, Canadian leader

Conservative leader says party plans no-confidence motion against Trudeau

Joe Biden, Donald Trump

9/11 anniversary brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero

Since 2022, North Korea has significantly accelerated its weapons testing activities in a bid to perfect its capabilities to launch strikes on the US and South Korea. The US and South Korea have responded by expanding military drills that North Korea calls invasion rehearsals.
Last month, Kim had still held off from missile tests or other provocative military demonstrations as the United States and South Korea conducted large-scale summertime military exercises. North Korea issued statements berating the allies for raising tensions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim vows to keep his nuclear force ready for combat with US

South Korea, S Korea

North Korea again launched trash-carrying balloons across border: S Korea

Vladimir Putin, putin, Kim Jong, kim, jong

Leaders of S Korea, NZ strongly condemn expanding North Korea-Russia ties

Kim Jong Un

N Korea shows new drone attacking target as Seoul, US hold military drills

North-South Korea Olympic podium selfie

Smiling with the enemy: North Korean Olympians in hot water over selfie

Topics : North Korea South Korea Ballistic missile

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon