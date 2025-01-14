Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 08:08 AM IST

N Korea launches projectile toward eastern waters in year's second launch

N Korea launches projectile toward eastern waters in year's second launch

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff didn't immediately confirm whether the test involved a ballistic missile or another type of weapon. It wasn't immediately clear how far the weapon flew

North Korea-South Korea flag

It was North Korea's second launch event of 2025, following a ballistic launch last week | Image: Shutterstock

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

North Korea on Tuesday test-fired at least one unidentified projectile toward its eastern waters, South Korea's military said, as it continued its weapons demonstrations ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House.

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff didn't immediately confirm whether the test involved a ballistic missile or another type of weapon. It wasn't immediately clear how far the weapon flew.

It was North Korea's second launch event of 2025, following a ballistic launch last week.

North Korea said the January 6 test was a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile designed to strike remote targets in the Pacific as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further expand his collection of nuclear-capable weapons to counter rival nations.

 

North Korea is coming off a torrid year in weapons testing. The systems it demonstrated in 2024 included solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to strike the US mainland and various shorter-range missiles designed to overwhelm missile defences in South Korea. There concerns that its military capabilities could advance further through technology transfers from Russia, as the two countries align over the war in Ukraine.

At a year-end political conference, Kim vowed to implement the "toughest" anti-US policy and criticised the Biden administration's efforts to strengthen security cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo, which he described as a "nuclear military bloc for aggression".

North Korean state media did not specify Kim's policy plans or mention any specific comments about Trump. During his first term as president, Trump met Kim three times for talks on the North's nuclear programme.

Even if Trump returns to the White House, a quick resumption of diplomacy with North Korea could be unlikely. Kim's strengthened position -- built on his expanded nuclear arsenal, deepening alliance with Russia and the weakening enforcement of US international sanctions -- presents new challenges to resolving the nuclear standoff, experts say.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : North Korea South Korea Ballistic missile

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

