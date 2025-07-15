Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump admin to allow resumption of H20 AI chip sales to China: Nvidia

Trump admin to allow resumption of H20 AI chip sales to China: Nvidia

The development comes amid a preliminary trade deal between the US and China last month, which sought China to resume the exports of rare earth and the US to relax its export curbs

Nvidia

The announcement of a potential policy reversal comes as Huang met with US President Donald Trump last week and policymakers in Washington | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nvidia on Tuesday announced that the US government has assured it of being granted licences to resume the sale of its H20 graphics processing units (GPUs) to clients in China, the company said in a statement.
 
Sharing an update with its customers, Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang said that the company has started filling out applications to sell the NVIDIA H20 GPU again, adding that the company hopes to resume the deliveries soon. 
 
This comes after the sale of its H20 chips was halted in April and were designed specifically to bypass the US export controls targeting China. The development comes amid a preliminary trade deal between the US and China last month, which sought China to resume the exports of rare earth and the US to relax its export curbs, CNBC reported.
 
 
The announcement of a potential policy reversal comes as Huang met with US President Donald Trump last week and policymakers in Washington. He also met with officials in Beijing as part of his efforts to boost artificial intelligence cooperation, highlighting Nvidia's support for open-source research and global AI development.
 
In his meeting with Trump and policymakers in the US, Huang reaffirmed Nvidia's support for the Trump administration's efforts in job creation, including the US' aim to be a leader in global AI. Meanwhile, in China, it was reported that Huang met officials to discuss the benefits of artificial intelligence and ways for researchers to advance safe and secure AI for the benefit of all. 
 
According to a Reuters report published in May this year, Nvidia was planning to release a downgraded version of its H20 chips for China after the US export restrictions were imposed on the original model. 
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence Nvidia Donald Trump administration

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

