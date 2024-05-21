One dead, many injured after turbulence hits Singapore Airlines flight

One person died and multiple others were injured on Tuesday when a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from London to Singapore experienced severe turbulence caused by adverse weather conditions.

In a Facebook statement, Singapore Airlines verified that its flight SQ321, travelling from Heathrow Airport in London to Singapore, encountered severe turbulence, forcing an emergency landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3:45 pm local time on Tuesday.

The airline said, “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.”





ALSO READ: Indian-origin man in Singapore charged for cheating staff of Prez, Parl It further said, “Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.”

The local emergency crew from Bangkok’s Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital was on site to transfer the injured passengers off the runway for treatment.

The airline, in the statement, said, “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Minister for Transport of Singapore Chee Hong Tat expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the incident onboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore,” he said in a social media post.

He further said, “The plane had encountered severe turbulence en route and had to be diverted to Bangkok. Singapore Airlines has confirmed that there are injuries and one fatality on board. The Ministry of Transport, Singapore, Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, and Changi Airport officials as well as SIA staff are providing support to the affected passengers and their families. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

(With agency inputs)