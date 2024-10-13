Business Standard
One dead, nine hurt in gunfire between groups at Tennessee university

Shell casings indicate that gunfire was exchanged across a street near campus between the group

Gunfire broke out among a crowd near a Tennessee university. Photo: ANI

AP Nashville
Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Gunfire broke out among a crowd near a Tennessee university Saturday afternoon, killing a 24-year-old man and wounding nine people, police said.

A crowd that gathered earlier in the day for homecoming events at Tennessee State University was beginning to thin out when the gunfire erupted between two groups around 5 pm, said Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron.

Shell casings indicate that gunfire was exchanged across a street near campus between the groups, he said.

Metro Nashville Police Commander Anthony McClain said the gunfire didn't appear to be directly related to Tennessee State University events that had included a parade and other festivities earlier in the day. The football game was taking place in another part of town when the gunfire happened.

 

It's unfortunate that a few folks ruined it for everybody, McClain said. We have to come to a point to stop this violence.

A police statement on social media said a 24-year-old man died. The victims included two 12-year-olds and a 14-year-old with non-critical injuries, Aaron said.

Police spokesperson Brooke Reese said that at least some of the wounded appear to have been involved in the exchange of gunfire.

Police and firefighters who had been present for the day's activities were able to quickly respond to the shooting, authorities said.

Fire department spokesperson Kendra Loney said some firefighters used belts as tourniquets.

Witness Jashawna Rucker told WTVF-TV that chaos ensued after people heard the shots, and she saw people crying as they ran for safety.

I am thankful I didn't lose my life or get shot, Rucker said.

Rauf Muhammad told The Tennessean newspaper that he was selling food from a tent along the street when he heard the gunfire and dropped to the ground.

Everybody having fun, music playing or whatnot. Then all of a sudden, you just hear like you off in a war somewhere, Muhammad told the newspaper.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

