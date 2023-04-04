close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Opec+ output cut opens door to others for battle over Asia's oil demand

A surprise cut in oil production from OPEC+ is now setting the stage for other producers to vie for markets in Asia

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Lucia Kassai and Sheela Tobben

A surprise cut in oil production from OPEC+ is now setting the stage for other producers to vie for markets in Asia.
 
Since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries started managing supplies more actively in 2017, member states have privileged flows to Asia at the expense of countries like the US. Last year, 70% of oil from the group went to Asian countries including China and India, up from 61% in 2017. Meanwhile, the share bound to the US shrank to 6% from 10%, data from market intelligence firm Kpler SAS show. 
During that time, oil production has also increased in the US, and American exporters might look at the latest OPEC+ move as their opportunity to grab more market share in Asia. 

Graph

US output climbed on the back of rising production from shale deposits. American refineries have ramped up their ability to process lighter crude grades that typically get pumped from places like the Permian and Eagle Ford. Currently, 63% of the oil processed by refiners in the US is produced domestically, up from 41% a decade ago.

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Opec cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC slashes 2022, 2023 oil demand growth view as economy slows

Rajasthan is making efforts to achieve Rs 1 trn exports target: REPC chief

S Africa can't reduce import duties for India, says senior official

Donald Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Saudi Arabian govt to invest $38 billion to become video-game hub

US manufacturing activity nears three-year low; price pressures abate

Pakistan PM hits back at Chief Justice Bandial for his critical remarks


Refiners in Asia will also be able to process those lighter oil grades, and American fuelmakers could find themselves in competition with buyers from Asia. 
At the same time, while the US has reduced its reliance on OPEC+ oil, the country still imports close to 580,000 barrels daily from the group — primarily medium and heavy grade crudes. The latest production cut could also make it harder to source those barrels. 

The expected cut to supplies from OPEC+ will likely start impacting deliveries arriving in the US in July, during the height of the summer driving season. American buyers have until then to start looking for alternatives.
Topics : Asia | OPEC | Oil demand | Markets

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon