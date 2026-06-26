OpenAI may delay public debut until 2027, targets $1 trillion valuation

OpenAI is considering holding off on its public debut until next year, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing three people involved in the company's deliberations.

The AI startup, which has confidentially filed ‌for a US initial public offering, is targeting a valuation of up to $1 trillion, Reuters has reported, adding Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has told some associates the company is aiming for a 2027 listing.

OpenAI's advisers presented company executives with the option of waiting until 2027 to go public with a $1 trillion valuation, or ‌lower the targeted valuation for a quicker listing, NYT said. CEO Sam Altman responded that any change to the trillion-dollar valuation was a non-starter.

Separately, US President Donald Trump's ‌administration has asked OpenAI to stagger the release ‌of its new model over security concerns, a source ‌familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Altman told staff the company would release its latest model, GPT 5.6, in a limited preview to select partners, with the government "approving access customer by customer during this preview period," according to The Information, which ‌had reported the development earlier.