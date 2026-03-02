Monday, March 02, 2026 | 08:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Opposition leader Machado to return to Venezuela in next few weeks

Machado did not set a date for her return but said that one of the objectives will be to prepare 'for a new and gigantic electoral victory'

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

The 58-year-old politician, a key figure in the Venezuelan opposition, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for her fight for democratic transition in Venezuela (Photo: Reuters)

AP Caracas
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 8:38 AM IST
Venezuelan opposition leader and winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Maria Corina Machado said on Sunday that she will return to Venezuela in the coming weeks and that elections will be held in the South American country.

Machado did not set a date for her return but said that one of the objectives will be to prepare "for a new and gigantic electoral victory."  In a message shared on social media, the politician called on her supporters to "strengthen the unity of Venezuelans that began with the primaries," a reference to the 2023 process in which she won the vote aimed at establishing a single candidate to compete at the polls against former President Nicolas Maduro.

 

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez in power since Maduro and his wife were captured in a US military operation in January - has warned that Machado "will have to answer" if she returns to the country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that change in Venezuela must go through phases of stabilisation, economic recovery and transition. He has not indicated that elections could be held in the short term.

The 58-year-old politician, a key figure in the Venezuelan opposition, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for her fight for democratic transition in Venezuela.

She controversially later presented her medal to US President Donald Trump after the military intervention that deposited Maduro, who now faces drug-trafficking-related charges in US courts. He has pleaded not guilty.

After Maduro was declared the victor of the July 2024 elections, protests erupted which sparked widespread repression. The opposition claimed it had credible evidence that the real winner was Edmundo Gonzalez, who replaced Machado after she was barred from participating.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Venezuela Crisis Venezuela Venezuela economy

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 8:37 AM IST

