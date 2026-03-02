Trump vows to avenge US troops, says more deaths likely in Iran conflict

The US and Israel pounded targets across Iran on Sunday, dropping massive bombs on the country's ballistic missile sites and wiping out warships as part of an intensifying military campaign following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Blasts rattled windows across the country and sent plumes of smoke high into the sky above the capital city of Tehran. More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said.

Iran vowed revenge, firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab states in a counteroffensive that the US military said resulted in the deaths of three service members - the first known American casualties from the conflict. Israel's rescue services said nine people were killed and 28 wounded in a strike that hit a synagogue in the central town of Beit Shemesh, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 11. Eleven people were still missing after the strike, police said.

Speaking in a video message, Trump said the US would "avenge" the deaths of the service members and that "there will likely be more" killed before the conflict ends.

The president made the comments in a roughly six-minute video he posted on social media Sunday afternoon. He called the three service members "true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives." He added: "Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more.