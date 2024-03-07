Oscars 2024: Date, timing, pre-show, presenters, nominations and more

M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The biggest award ceremony will be televised on ABC and will start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Indian viewers can watch it live on March 11 at 4 am IST at Disney-plus Hotstar

This award show is very special, witnessing some of the biggest movies of 2023 including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and the movie that had dominated every award night, i.e., Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Who is the host of the Oscars 2024 event?

This year again the show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. He will host the biggest award night for the fourth time. His return freshens the memory of the 2022 unexpected incident involving Chris Rock and Will Smith. Kimmel's experience is now equal with Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. However, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson and Bob Hope hold the record hosting Oscars for the most number of times.

Is there a pre-show?





There will be two pre-shows, ABC will cover the pre-show with Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! from 1 pm to 4 pm ET/10 am to 1 pm PT on Sunday. However, the network will then broadcast its official Oscars Red Carpet Shot hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough starting at 6.30 pm ET/3.30 pm PT leading all the way to the main event.

Who is presenting at the 2024 Oscars?

The Oscars announced the list of presenters on Tuesday, which include Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Sally Field, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins and Forest Whitaker.

The Oscars has already announced presenters that includes Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Al Pacino, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and Ramy Youssef.

Who’s performing?

The vocalists behind the five nominees for the best original song are expected to perform in the award night:

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will perform “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will perform “What Was I Made For” from “Barbie”,

Becky G will perform “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”.

Jon Batiste will perform “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”.

Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

The front-runner in the category was “What Was I Made For” after the track won song of the year at the Grammys.

Top Nominated Movies at Oscars 2024

The movie that has been dominating at all the awards nights so far has received the most number of nominations in Oscars 2024 as well. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has received a total of 13 nominations, Poor Things received 11 nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon got 10 nominations. Meanwhile, the highest grossing movie of 2023, Barbie received eight nominations.