Pak media watchdog starts crackdown against airing of Indian content on TV

Pakistans ele­ctronic media regulator has started a countrywide operation against cable TV operators airing illegal Indian channels

IANS Islamabad
Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Pakistans ele­ctronic media regulator has started a countrywide operation against cable TV operators airing illegal Indian channels.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Autho­rity (Pemra) has also war­ned cable TV operators to immediately stop airing Indian content declared illegal or proscribed by the authority, Dawn reported.

No channel other than Pemra licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks, the authority said, adding that any violations would be dealt with in accordance with the Authority's laws.

On Thursday, Pemra said its regional offices conducted enforcement drives on reports of violations by cable operators who were airing illegal Indian channels.

This was in violation of the dir­ections issued by the apex court as well as by Pemra, Dawn reported.

The Karachi regional of­­­fice conducted surprise ins­­­pections in various areas and raided cable operators, namely Digital Cable Netw­ork, Home Media Commu­nications (Pvt) Ltd, Shah­zaib Cable Network and Sky Cable Vision.

The Hyderabad office raided 23 cable operators and seized eight networks that were airing illegal Indian content.

In Sukkur, a surprise raid was conducted in which Media Plus Larkana and Univer­sal CTV Network Larkana were found to be airing illegal content.

The Multan office conducted raids in Bahawal­n­a­gar City and on cable op­­erators, namely City Digi­tal Cable Net­w­ork, State Cable Network, Naseeb and Jameel Cable Net­w­o­­rk, World Bright Ca­­ble Network, Star Infor­m­a­t­ion Company and Global Sig­nals Cable Network, who were airing illegal content, Dawn reported.

During the raids, Pe­­m­ra's enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipment and show-cause notices were issued to the violators.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs Pakistan Pakistan-India

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

