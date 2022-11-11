JUST IN
Modi to inaugurate airport's Terminal 2, unveil Kempegowda's statue today
JeM terrorist killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district: Police
Deadline extended till Nov 20 for comments on draft Telecom Bill 2022
65% of passengers want cap on airfares, says LocalCircles survey
Wealthy Indians buying properties in Dubai, London, NY for better prices
India-US EFP: Treasury Secy Janet Yellen visiting India to bolster ties
CAA takes into account historical context, ground realities: India to UNHRC
Tea Board seeks Rs 1,000 crore support for industry for five years
AAI to encourage induction of electric vehicles at airports, develop infra
UP betting big on manufacturing to achieve trillion-dollar economy target
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Jharkhand Cabinet approves four ambitious schemes for students and youths
India to launch the world's longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh
Business Standard

Vice Prez Dhankhar leaves for Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India summit

During his visit, the vice president will hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. He will also hold meetings with leaders from several other countries.

Topics
Cambodia | India-ASEAN summit | Jagdeep Dhankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to Cambodia, where he will attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

Cambodia is hosting these summits in its capacity as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During his visit, the vice president will hold a bilateral meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. He will also hold meetings with leaders from several other countries.

This is Dhankhar's first foreign visit since he assumed office in August this year. He is accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The ASEAN-India summit is expected to review the status of the strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of the cooperation in areas of trade, investment and connectivity.

According to the government, Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

On November 13, the vice president will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit, which comprises the 10 ASEAN member states -- Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Besides, it includes eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cambodia

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 10:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.