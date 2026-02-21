Trump raises global tariff to 15% from 10% day after US court's big ruling

A day after the United States Supreme Court delivered its ruling on tariffs imposed under emergency powers, US President Donald Trump said he would raise the global tariff rate to 15 per cent from the existing 10 per cent.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said the increase would take effect immediately and described the higher rate as legally permissible following a review of the court’s decision.

“Based on a thorough, detailed and complete review of the decision on tariffs issued yesterday by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10 per cent worldwide tariff on countries to the fully allowed and legally tested 15 per cent level,” Trump said.

He said the administration would determine and announce revised tariff levels for different countries in the coming months within the limits permitted under law.

“During the next short number of months, the administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible tariffs, which will continue our process of economic policy,” he said.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court ruled that the president could not rely on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs on imports. The justices said the law allowed the president to regulate certain economic transactions during national emergencies but did not authorise the imposition of broad tariffs, adding that Congress retained primary authority over duties and trade taxes.

The ruling invalidated the tariff framework introduced under that emergency law but did not prevent the use of other statutory provisions for trade measures.

Soon after the ruling, at a press conference on Friday, Trump said he would introduce a temporary 10 per cent global tariff on imports. The US President's latest statement indicated that the rate would rise to 15 per cent with immediate effect.

The president said the revised rate followed what he described as a review of the court’s decision and months of consideration by his administration.