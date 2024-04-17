Pakistan blocked social media platform X over 'national security' concerns

Pakistan, on Wednesday, confirmed the long-suspected shutdown of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that it ordered the temporary blockage in February due to national security concerns.

Social media users in Pakistan have been facing difficulties in accessing the Elon Musk-owned platform since mid-February when jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party called for nationwide protests against alleged rigging in general elections.

The confirmation was issued by Pakistan's interior ministry, which referenced the shutdown in a written court submission on Wednesday.

"It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of Twitter/X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban," news agency Reuters quoted the report as saying.

The ministry also accused the social media company of showing reluctance to cooperate with Pakistani authorities in resolving "critical" issues.

A Pakistani court has now asked the government to restore X within one week following a disruption that lasted for over two months.

"The Sindh High Court has given the government one week to withdraw the letter, failing which, on the next date, they will pass appropriate orders," Moiz Jaaferi, a lawyer challenging the ban, told AFP.

Why did Pakistan suspend X?

The Pakistani authorities plugged off X in mid-February following the explosive press conference of top government officer Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Chatha, alleging that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja were involved in massive rigging in the February 8 polls.

This action sparked widespread outrage in Pakistan, with demands for an audit of the election and the restoration of what was perceived as the "stolen mandate" of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PTI claims to have secured over 180 National Assembly seats out of a total of 266 in the country, according to Form 45 (the manual result sheet). However, many believe that the results were manipulated, with most of the PTI's over 90 NA seats allegedly being awarded to its favoured party, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) [PML-N] of the Sharifs.

The commissioner's claim that he was coerced into altering the results of 13 National Assembly seats in the Rawalpindi division, which led to PTI-backed independent candidates losing to benefit the PML-N, further fueled calls for an election audit on social media.

"The Pakistani authorities found no other way to control that criticism and chose to disrupt X in the country," the PTI said.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also condemned the move and said that shutting down the internet or any social media platforms bleeds online businesses and commerce and adds to the misery of an already fragile and struggling economy.

"It also infringes on people's right to democratic decision-making, information and expression. This practice must stop immediately," it said.