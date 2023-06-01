Pakistan Navy chief calls for innovations in defence technologies

Pakistan's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has called for the use of innovations in defence technologies, said a statement from the Pakistan Navy.

Addressing the 52nd convocation ceremony of the Pakistan Navy War College held in the capital city of Lahore of eastern Punjab province on Wednesday, the Navy chief highlighted the development of new technology and artificial intelligence, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The artificial intelligence required that traditional war tactics should be replaced by innovation," the chief added.

Raising awareness about the maritime sector is a distinction of the Pakistan Navy War College, he said.

--IANS

int/khz/

