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Home / World News / Pakistan: Terrorists storm paramilitary HQ in Karachi, 3 personnel killed

Pakistan: Terrorists storm paramilitary HQ in Karachi, 3 personnel killed

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjhar said Special Security Unit commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force were helping Rangers personnel in the clean-up operation

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Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

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At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed on Saturday after terrorists attacked a Pakistan Rangers headquarters in Karachi's heavily populated Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, police said.

Initial investigations suggest the terrorists arrived in a vehicle and entered the compound by ramming the main gate, said Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho, adding that more information is being collected.

Rangers personnel responded rapidly but three of them were killed in the attack, he said.

Odho said an explosion had been heard when the attack began; however, its cause has not been determined yet.

"What is confirmed is that as soon as the attack took place, the Rangers personnel immediately took positions and engaged these attackers in a gun battle," he said.

 

The area was cordoned off and surrounding roads also closed.

Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hasan Lanjhar said Special Security Unit commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force were helping Rangers personnel in the clean-up operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

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