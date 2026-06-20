Saturday, June 20, 2026 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Peace talks with Iran on track; Witkoff, Kushner in Switzerland: Vance

Peace talks with Iran on track; Witkoff, Kushner in Switzerland: Vance

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said he also planned to join the talks in Switzerland in the next few days, contending that the US has all the cards

US Vice President JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Vice President J D Vance said on Saturday the peace talks with Iran were on and negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were already in Switzerland.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said he also planned to join the talks in Switzerland in the next few days, contending that the US has all the cards.

"We'll plan the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, also the Qatari and the Pakistani governments arrive. That may happen as soon as tomorrow, but these things are always a little bit in flux," Vance said.

"Jared and Steve have been on the ground now for a few hours, dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation," Vance added.

 

US President Donald Trump and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Memorandum of Understanding to end the over three-month war and technical aspects of the agreement were to be discussed by negotiators in Switzerland beginning Friday.

Also Read

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US-Iran talks due Sunday, but Tehran closes Hormuz over Israeli strikes

Vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos, on June 20.

US-Iran nuclear talks delayed as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify

Mohsin Naqvi

Pak Minister Naqvi visits Iran; first trip since initial peace accord

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Indian supertanker resumes voyage to Hormuz after mid-journey U-turn

Lebanon, Israeli strikes

At least five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

However, there was a delay due to a fresh round of firing between Israel and Lebanon.

"My understanding, talking to Jared and Steve this (Saturday) morning, is things are going well," Vance said.

"What a lot of the criticisms of the deal have really underappreciated is that the United States has all the cards. The straits are now open. The Iranian military is now destroyed. The Iranians have committed to, of course, destroying that stockpile of enriched material," Vance said.

"But we have a lot of economic pressure applied to the Iranians that we would be willing to relieve if they do what we need them to do. If they don't do that, of course, there's no skin off our back. They're still in a much weakened position," Vance said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UK

Indian man jailed for over 5 years in UK-France people smuggling case

Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz

Bolivia president declares emergency as protests, blockades deepen crisis

Lebanon, Israeli strikes

With Lebanon ceasefire set, Trump envoy heads to Switzerland for Iran talks

Donald Trump,Trump

Anthropic not security threat: Trump dismisses concerns following AI curbs

John Jumper

Nobel prize winner John Jumper to leave Google's DeepMind for Anthropic

Topics : United States US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week