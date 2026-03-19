Modi discusses W Asia conflict with Macron, Sultan of Oman, Malaysia PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held separate conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia, expressing concern over the ongoing conflict.

According to his posts on social media, the discussions focused on efforts to restore stability in the region and maintain coordination towards de-escalation and peace.

“Spoke with my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron, on the situation in West Asia and the urgent need for de-escalation, as well as a return to dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi said, adding, “We look forward to continuing our close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

In another post, he wrote: “Spoke with my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, and conveyed warm greetings to him and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“Had a productive conversation with my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and conveyed advance Eid greetings to the people of Oman,” the Prime Minister said in a separate post on X.

“We agreed on the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability,” he said in the post, adding that he “Reiterated India’s condemnation of the violation of Oman’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and appreciated Oman’s efforts to facilitate the safe return of thousands of people, including Indian nationals.”

“India and Oman stand for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The West Asia conflict on Thursday entered its 20th day, with tensions in the region continuing to escalate. Following a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, Iranian missiles reportedly hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City.

Drone strikes also targeted refineries in Kuwait (Mina al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah), as well as facilities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, which has stayed out of directly attacking Iran, on Thursday warned that it "reserves the right to respond militarily if necessary."