close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM's principal secy, US comm secy discuss ways to strengthen economic ties

The US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner in 2022-23 on account of increasing economic ties between the two countries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM's Principal Secy P K Mishra, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

PM's Principal Secy P K Mishra, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo held a meeting in Washington on Tuesday and discussed ways to further strengthen economic ties between the countries.

Mishra, who is in Washington, also held interactions with senior officials from the US administration, representatives from the industry, think tanks and academia.

"Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary @PMOIndia had a productive meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce @GinaRaimondo . They discussed the strengthening of economic and technology partnership," according to a tweet by the Embassy of India in Washington.

He also met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power and both sides had productive discussions on ongoing work under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), development cooperation, and third country partnerships.

The US has emerged as India's biggest trading partner in 2022-23 on account of increasing economic ties between the two countries.

According to the provisional data of the commerce ministry, the bilateral trade between India and the US has increased by 7.65 per cent to USD 128.55 in 2022-23, as against USD 119.5 billion in 2021-22. It was USD 80.51 billion in 2020-21.

Also Read

US Commerce secy Gina Raimondo to arrive in India today on 4-day visit

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo had 'fruitful meeting' with PM Modi

PM Modi meets US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during her visit

US Commerce Secretary Raimondo to visit India in March for trade talks

India accords high importance to disaster risk reduction: Principal Secy

Pressure from West is strengthening ties with China, says Russian PM

UK inflation falls to lowest in over a year but food prices remain elevated

Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study

New Zealand's bank hikes key interest rate to 5.5%; cut may follow next

Asia water, energy supplies at risk as climate woes mount: Research

India has received about USD 5 billion foreign direct investments from the US in the last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US India relations Economic policy United States India

First Published: May 24 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

M&amp;M draws aggressive 6-year plan for auto and farm equipment segments
1 min read

Uber partners EV makers to boost transition towards sustainable mobility

uber
3 min read

Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, dividend declared

q4 results
1 min read

K'taka ministers to get portfolios soon, says Sidda; Bommai questions delay

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar photo: pti
3 min read

Seven dead as vehicle carrying power project workers rolls down in Kishtwar

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

Photo: Bloomberg, Covid-19
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

One in three people will live in dangerously hot areas by 2080: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon