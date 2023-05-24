close

UK inflation falls to lowest in over a year but food prices remain elevated

Official figures show that inflation in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which caused energy and food costs to surge

AP London
Inflation

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
Official figures show that inflation in the UK has fallen to its lowest level since the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which caused energy and food costs to surge.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the consumer price index dropped to 8.7 per cent in the year to April from 10.1 per cent in March, largely because last year's energy spike in the wake of the invasion dropped out of the annual comparison. The fall took inflation to its lowest level since March 2022, a month after the war began.

Though welcome, the fall wasn't as big as anticipated. The consensus in financial markets was that it would ease back further to 8.3 per cent.

The main reason why inflation is consistently running higher than anticipated is that food prices remain elevated.

The rate of inflation fell notably as the large energy price rises seen last year were not repeated this April, but was offset partially by increases in the cost of second-hand cars and cigarettes," the statistics agency's chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

However, prices in general remain substantially higher than they were this time last year, with annual food price inflation near historic highs," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

Photo: Bloomberg, Covid-19
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

One in three people will live in dangerously hot areas by 2080: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

