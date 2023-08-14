Confirmation

Time to move on: Zuckerberg clears doubts over cage fight with Elon Musk

Earlier, the Tesla CEO claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta's platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement on Threads

Photo: Bloomberg

The tension between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Musk intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads, which is the biggest competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), social media platform in July | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said it's "time to move on" from the speculation on a cage fight with Elon Musk, whom he said is not serious about it.
Taking to his social media Threads application account, Zuckerberg said, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. | offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needssurgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."
The tension between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Musk intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads, which is the biggest competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), social media platform in July.
Thread app is similar to the X, the Musk-owned platform, which got 30 million users on its first day.
Earlier, the Tesla CEO claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta's platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement on Threads and requested netizens not to buy into whatever Musk says.
"I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg further said that was not holding his breath for Musk and will share the details of the fight when he is ready.
He added, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."
Musk took notice of Zuckerberg's post and reacted to it with a series of tweets.
"If Zuck my really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won't soon forget...Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready," Musk wrote."Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Mark Zuckerberg

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

