Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / What happens to Greenland 'not our concern': Russian President Putin

What happens to Greenland 'not our concern': Russian President Putin

Commenting on Denmark's treatment of Greenland, Putin said Denmark has treated Greenland like a colony for many years and has often been harsh towards it

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Vladimir Putin said Russia has no role in the matter and believes the concerned countries will resolve it among themselves. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is not concerned about what happens to Greenland. Speaking at a National Security Council meeting, Putin said that Greenland is “not our business” and that the matter will be settled by those directly involved.
 
Denmark treated Greenland harshly: Putin
 
Commenting on Denmark’s treatment of Greenland, Putin said Denmark has treated Greenland like a colony for many years and has often been harsh towards it. "Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that's a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone's interested in it right now," Putin said. He also recalled that Denmark sold the Virgin Islands to the United States in 1917.
 
 
He said Russia has no role in the matter and believes the concerned countries will resolve it among themselves. "It certainly doesn't concern us. I think they'll sort it out among themselves," he said.
 
Trump won't impose tariffs on EU nations

Also Read

Trump's European threats could complicate future US efforts to rebuild ties

Trump's European threats could complicate future US efforts to rebuild ties

Donald Trump, Trump

'Left with no alternative': EU freezes US trade deal over Greenland threat

us immigration

US Army issues standby orders for a possible Minneapolis deployment

Donald Trump, United Nations

Trump's 'Board of Peace' adds to US challenges against UN authority

Federal law enforcement officers attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota

Immigration crackdown reaches Maine as court freezes curbs on protest limit

 
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised concerns about Russian and Chinese ships operating near Greenland. He has said Denmark cannot handle these security challenges on its own and would eventually need support from the US.
 
Trump had earlier threatened to impose a 10 per cent tariff on several European countries, including Denmark, starting February 1. He had said the tariff could rise to 25 per cent from June 1 if no agreement was reached.
 
However, Trump later backed down from the tariff threat after a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday during the World Economic Forum 2026. He said the two sides had agreed on the framework of a future deal focused on Arctic security and Greenland.
 
Joining Peace Board under consideration: Putin
 
Putin also acknowledged Trump’s invitation for Russia to join the Board of Peace. He said Russia will first study the proposal carefully and hold talks with its strategic partners before making a decision.
 
He added that Russia supports efforts to improve global stability and thanked the US President for the invitation. Putin also mentioned the role of the current US administration in trying to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis.

More From This Section

oil, Russian oil, crude oil

Flagship Russian crude sinks in China after Indian buyers pull back

Hong Kong, Hong Kong skyline

National security trial opens for Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organisers

malaysia

Malaysia's ex-army chief charged with money laundering in defence scandal

World Economic Forum, WEF

WEF 2026 Day 4: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

Javier Milei

As Trump talks tariffs, Argentina welcomes 1st huge shipment of Chinese EVs

Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026