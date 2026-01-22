What happens to Greenland 'not our concern': Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is not concerned about what happens to Greenland. Speaking at a National Security Council meeting, Putin said that Greenland is “not our business” and that the matter will be settled by those directly involved.

Denmark treated Greenland harshly: Putin

Commenting on Denmark’s treatment of Greenland, Putin said Denmark has treated Greenland like a colony for many years and has often been harsh towards it. "Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that's a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone's interested in it right now," Putin said. He also recalled that Denmark sold the Virgin Islands to the United States in 1917.

He said Russia has no role in the matter and believes the concerned countries will resolve it among themselves. "It certainly doesn't concern us. I think they'll sort it out among themselves," he said.

Trump won't impose tariffs on EU nations

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly raised concerns about Russian and Chinese ships operating near Greenland. He has said Denmark cannot handle these security challenges on its own and would eventually need support from the US.

Trump had earlier threatened to impose a 10 per cent tariff on several European countries, including Denmark, starting February 1. He had said the tariff could rise to 25 per cent from June 1 if no agreement was reached.

However, Trump later backed down from the tariff threat after a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday during the World Economic Forum 2026. He said the two sides had agreed on the framework of a future deal focused on Arctic security and Greenland.

Joining Peace Board under consideration: Putin

Putin also acknowledged Trump’s invitation for Russia to join the Board of Peace. He said Russia will first study the proposal carefully and hold talks with its strategic partners before making a decision.

He added that Russia supports efforts to improve global stability and thanked the US President for the invitation. Putin also mentioned the role of the current US administration in trying to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis.