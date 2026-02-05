Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Reliance buys 2 mn barrels of Venezuelan crude after nearly a year: Report

Reliance buys 2 mn barrels of Venezuelan crude after nearly a year: Report

Trading houses Vitol and Trafigura were granted US licenses to market and sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil following the US military operation last month to capture President Nicolas Maduro

Reliance Industries, RIL

Representative image from file.

Reuters
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Reliance Industries has bought 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil from trader Vitol, trade sources said on Thursday, the first purchase by the company from the South American nation in nearly a year.
 
Trading houses Vitol and Trafigura were granted US licenses to market and sell millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil following the US military operation last month to capture President Nicolas Maduro, and a subsequent supply agreement with interim President Delcy Rodriguez.
 
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining complex, has bought Venezuelan crude for April delivery at a discount of around $6.5-$7 per barrel to ICE Brent, the trade sources said.
 
 
Reliance did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment. Vitol said in an email that it had no comment to offer.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

