Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rising civilian death toll: US pushes Israel for Gaza strategy shift

Hospitals in Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah reported a new influx of dead and wounded early on Friday including two children

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, during a press briefing in Israel on Friday PHOTO: REUTERS

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, during a press briefing in Israel on Friday I PHOTO: REUTERS

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli and Hamas forces battled throughout Gaza on Friday, witnesses said, suggesting Israel's ground offensive was meeting stiffer resistance as the US pushed its ally to alter a war strategy that has inflicted a huge civilian death toll.
 
Residents in the small enclave reported fighting in Sheijaia, Sheikh Radwan, Zeitoun, Tuffah, and Beit Hanoun in north Gaza, east of Maghazi in central Gaza and in the centre and northern fringes of the main southern city of Khan Younis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hospitals in Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah reported a new influx of dead and wounded early on Friday including two children. Four people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house in Rafah and Israeli tanks were shelling targets just east of the city near the Egyptian border, medics and witnesses said.

The Israeli military said in an update on Friday its forces had destroyed a Hamas command and control hub in Gaza City’s Sheijaia district, conducted a “targeted raid” on militant infrastructure in Khan Younis, and bombed sites in the Rafah area that helped Hamas to smuggle weapons into Gaza.

The heavy fighting, confirmed by many residents and militant sources reached by Reuters, raised questions about whether Israel's two-month-long aerial and ground blitz of Gaza has significantly weakened Hamas, which it has vowed to annihilate.

“The Gaza Strip turned into a ball of fire overnight, we could hear explosions and gunshots echoing from all directions,” Ahmed, 45, an electrician and father of six, told Reuters from a shelter in a central area of the densely populated enclave.

“They can destroy homes and roads and kill civilians from the air or through blind tank shelling, but when they come face to face with the resistance, they lose. We don't have anything to lose after all they had done to our Gaza,” he said.

Unrelenting Israeli bombardment has laid much of the narrow coastal strip to waste over the past two months, with nearly 19,000 people confirmed dead, according to Palestinian health officials, and thousands more feared buried under the rubble.

Israel launched its onslaught in retaliation for a surprise cross-border rampage by Hamas.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

People's Bank of China offers record $112 bn of cash as economy struggles

I didn't change my number, still open to talk with Putin for peace: Macron

Cabinet approves pact between India, US to enhance innovation ecosystems

India's approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by historical ties

A negotiated outcome is best way to end Lebanon-Israel tension, says US NSA

Topics : Israel-Palestine Palestine refugees Gaza Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon