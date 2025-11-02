Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia launches new nuclear submarine carrier of 'doomsday missile'

Russia launches new nuclear submarine carrier of 'doomsday missile'

The Russian defense minister emphasised that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders

Russia, Russia flag

Russia has launched its latest nuclear submarine to be armed with a 'Poseidon' nuclear drone. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia has launched its latest nuclear submarine to be armed with a 'Poseidon' nuclear drone, also known as 'doomsday missile' capable of wiping out coastal nations, according to media reports.

The nuclear submarine Khabarovsk' was launched by Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov at a solemn ceremony in the presence of Russian Naval Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and other top shipbuilding officials in Severodvinsk at Sevmash shipyards.

Today marks a significant event for us the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the stern of the renowned Sevmash, Belousov said in his televised remarks late on Saturday night.

Sevmash shipyards had earlier retrofitted INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier for India.

 

The Russian defense minister emphasized that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the world's oceans, according to TASS, the Russian news agency.

Also Read

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Thousands lose power supply after Russia attacks Ukraine's frontline region

Putin Trump meeting

US cancels Trump-Putin Budapest meeting over Russia's 'maximalist' demands

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Ukraine ramps up long-range drone strikes, targeting Russian energy sites

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia strikes Ukraine's power grid again, killing two and causing outages

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin claims Russian forces have surrounded 2 Ukrainian cities, Kyiv denies

The Khabarovsk nuclear submarine was designed by Rubin, the Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, and is intended to address Navy missions using modern underwater weapons, including robotic systems for various purposes, the Russian Defence Ministry said on its website.

This nuclear submarine would be the carrier of underwater weapons and robotic systems to successfully address the challenges of ensuring the security of Russia's maritime borders and protecting its national interests in various parts of the world's oceans, it underscored.

Commenting on the launch of the latest nuclear submarine, business daily Kommersant reminded that last week Russia tested the Poseidon underwater drone, equipped with a nuclear propulsion system.

The Poseidon is capable of exceeding the speed of submarines and modern torpedoes, travelling at great depths and over intercontinental distances. The Khabarovsk-class submarines are expected to be the primary carriers of this weapon, Kommersant daily said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the successful test of nuclear powered 'Poseidon,' which, he said was launched from a mother-submarine and has a nuclear power plant 100 times smaller than the reactor of a strategic submarine.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev described this drone as the Doomsday missile.

In a media interview, Chair of Duma Defence Committee Andrei Kartapolov said it was capable of wiping out whole coastal nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stabbing

10 injured in stabbing attack on train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 arrested

Explosion

23 dead, dozen injured in fire, explosion at northwestern Mexico store

Sudan civil war crisis

What's happening in Sudan? Inside the conflict that left over 150,000 dead

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plays nice with Asian allies stung by tariffs, repeated threats

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

What did Trump, Xi agree to on tariffs, export controls, and fentanyl

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon