Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy moves on after Oval Office blowout with Trump

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy moves on after Oval Office blowout with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced thanks to the American people and leadership, and hope for strong relations, less than a day after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine had walked into the meeting prepared to sign a mineral deal with the US, hoping it would be a step toward a just ceasefire, but left empty handed. | Photo: Reuters

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has flown to London after his heated encounter with US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance in the Oval Office. 

Here's the latest:  Zelenskyy expresses his thanks to the US people  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced thanks to the American people and leadership, and hope for strong relations, less than a day after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood. 

Ukraine had walked into the meeting prepared to sign a mineral deal with the US, hoping it would be a step toward a just ceasefire, but left empty handed.

 

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians are very grateful to the United States for all the support, and specifically thanked Trump and Congress alongside the American people.

Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders: It's a historic and solid bond between our peoples. American people helped save our people, he said. We want only strong relations with America and I really hope we will have them, he added.

Zelenskyy arrives in the UK ahead of schedule to meet with Starmer  British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to meet Saturday afternoon with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the dramatic blowout with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Zelenskyy's plane with the Ukrainian flag on its tail landed at London Stansted Airport the morning after the diplomatic spat on live TV.

Zelenskyy had been due to meet with Starmer on Sunday, hours before taking part in a London summit of European leaders to discuss how to ensure a peaceful end to the war and provide security across the continent.

But the timetable for their bilateral meeting was apparently sped up in the aftermath of the Washington visit.

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

