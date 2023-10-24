close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Russian naval assets no longer safe in Black Sea near Crimea: Zelenskyy

Crimea provides rear support for Moscow's battlefield efforts further west and has been a frequent target for Ukrainian forces during the war since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, GoldenGlobes

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at GoldenGlobes

AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Tuesday that recent Ukrainian attacks have denied the Russian fleet safe bases and secure maritime corridors in the western part of the Black Sea, as Kyiv's troops look to squeeze the Kremlin's occupying forces out of the Crimean Peninsula.
Crimea provides rear support for Moscow's battlefield efforts further west and has been a frequent target for Ukrainian forces during the war since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian fleet is no longer capable of operating in the western part of the Black Sea and is gradually retreating from Crimea, Zelenskyy claimed, without providing evidence. This is a historic achievement.
Ukraine is keen to show that billions of dollars' worth of weapons supplied by its Western allies have allowed it to make progress in the fighting, as the conflict enters its 21st month amid a broad stalemate.
With the war poised to extend into another winter and likely deep into next year, Kyiv is pushing its allies to provide it with more military assets. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, are competing for the world's attention with the Israel-Hamas war.
Ukraine's forces are not yet able to strike at any target in Crimea and its waters but that capability is coming closer, Zelenskyy told a meeting of the Crimea Platform, a diplomatic forum, in Prague via video link. He did not elaborate.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces hit three Ukrainian sea drones in the Black Sea early Tuesday.
Russia annexed Crimea, in eastern Ukraine, in 2014. In February last year, it launched a full-scale invasion that also aims to annex the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.
Since the collapse last August of a deal allowing Ukraine to safely export grain despite the war, Zelenskyy said, a new Black Sea export corridor has allowed some 50 ships to set sail, with more than 50 more departures expected. He did not provide details.
In other developments:

1. German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall and Ukrainian Defense Industry have formed a joint venture, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced during the German-Ukrainian Business Forum in Berlin. He called it a significant event that elevates cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level. The joint company will provide maintenance and repair services for the equipment supplied to Ukraine by its partners.

Also Read

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund posts $34 billion loss in Q3

Spotify Q3 results: Income at $34.1 million, growth beats expectations

2 cargo ships collides off coast of Germany, 1 sailor dead and 4 missing

China removes missing Defense Minister Shangfu with no explanation

Gaza has oil markets on edge, could build more urgency to transition: IEA

2. Ukraine's air force said it shot down six Russian drones over the central and southern regions of the country on Monday night. Russia launched the drones from Crimea, the Ukrainian army said. Russian shelling killed two Ukrainian civilians in the south of the country and injured at least 20 other in the southeast, the presidential office reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Ukraine Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon