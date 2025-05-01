Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Samsung reports revenue increase on heels of higher mobile phone sales

Samsung reports revenue increase on heels of higher mobile phone sales

The South Korean semiconductor and smartphone giant said in a statement that it posted 79.14 trillion won ($56 billion) in consolidated revenue for the January-March quarter

Samsung

The company said its profits were squeezed by falling average sale prices, as well as reduced demand for high-bandwidth memory as customers wait for the release of next-generation memory chips.

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung Electronics reported Wednesday a sharp increase in consolidated revenue for the first quarter thanks to strong sales of its new smartphones, but its semiconductor business suffered a setback.

The South Korean semiconductor and smartphone giant said in a statement that it posted 79.14 trillion won ($56 billion) in consolidated revenue for the January-March quarter, calling it an all-time quarterly high. It said its operating profit rose to 6.7 trillion won ($4.7 billion), up from 6.61 trillion won ($4.6 billion) in the same period last year.

Samsung attributed the results to strong sales of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone and other high-value-added products.

 

However, the operating profit of the company's semiconductor business fell to 1.1 trillion won ($774 million) from 1.91 trillion won ($1.3 billion) in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company said its profits were squeezed by falling average sale prices, as well as reduced demand for high-bandwidth memory as customers wait for the release of next-generation memory chips.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chinmoy Das

B'desh govt moves supreme court to stay Chinmoy Das bail in sedition case

earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Pakistan, no immediate casualties

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's top General Miao Hua dismissed from parliament over misconduct

Ukraine, Russia, US, America, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine ceasefire, Russia ceasefire, ceasefire

Ukraine set to sign major minerals deal with US amid ceasefire talks

Wall Street

Wall Street tumbles as S&P 500 slides 2% on signs of US slowdown

Topics : Samsung Mobile phone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon