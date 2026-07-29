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Home / World News / Saudi Arabia downs drones launched from Iraq as Houthis target oil tanker

Saudi Arabia downs drones launched from Iraq as Houthis target oil tanker

The attacks underscored lingering tensions despite a period of calm between the US and Iran, neither of which has announced attacks for days following weeks of escalation over the Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia, Iran war

The Iraqi militias have denied any role in the drone attacks | Image: REUTERS

AP Cairo
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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Saudi Arabia said Tuesday that it shot down drones fired by Iran-backed militias in Iraq for a second day, while Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have forced a Saudi oil tanker to turn around as part of their self-styled blockade of the kingdom.

The attacks underscored lingering tensions despite a period of calm between the United States and Iran, neither of which has announced attacks for days following weeks of escalation over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Saudi Defence Ministry said in a statement that air defences intercepted and destroyed several drones that had attempted to target petroleum facilities in the nation's eastern region. It said the attacks were "once again launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-affiliated terrorist militias."  Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered security agencies to investigate after the Saudis alleged a similar attack on Monday. The Iraqi military said in a statement that Iraq is committed to "preventing Iraqi territory from being used as a route or launching point for any attack targeting brotherly or friendly countries."  The Iraqi militias have denied any role in the drone attacks. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed groups, called the Saudi claims "fabrications" and implied that Monday's attacks were carried out by the Houthis, who had themselves claimed to have attacked Saudi oil facilities.

 

Meanwhile, the Houthis claim to have fired missiles at the Saudi oil tanker NCC Ghazal, forcing it to turn back. Last week, they announced a blockade of Saudi shipping, putting another key Middle Eastern waterway - through the Bab el-Mandeb strait leading to the Red Sea - at risk.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said a tanker reported hearing explosions while travelling in the southern Red Sea. It did not name the tanker but said the crew and vessel were safe.

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The rebels fired on at least one Saudi tanker in the Red Sea last week.

Iran and the US paused their fighting over the weekend, though tensions remain high even as officials said mediators achieved progress in getting the two sides back to negotiations.

Iran said Tuesday that US strikes during an earlier period of escalation destroyed an airport and a marine control tower, and caused damage to 12 bridges and two tunnels, among other infrastructure.

The US military said at the time that it had struck numerous military targets in response to Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks on Arab countries hosting US forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Saudi Arabia Yemen Yemen war Yemen missiles

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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