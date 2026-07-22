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Home / World News / Trump approves nuclear agreement that may allow Saudi to enrich uranium

Trump approves nuclear agreement that may allow Saudi to enrich uranium

The deal is expected to last 30 years and is also expected to involve US firms in developing the programme

Donald Trump, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman, Salman

President Donald Trump with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (File Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

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Trump approves nuclear agreement that may allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium, two AP sources say.

President Donald Trump has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that could potentially provide the kingdom with uranium enrichment capability for its civilian nuclear program, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people, who were not authorised to comment publicly about the yet to be formally announced decision, said the agreement is expected to be announced publicly as early as Wednesday.

The deal is expected to last 30 years and is also expected to involve US firms in developing the programme. The deal could allow for the building of a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia following a joint US-Saudi study.

 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision, which was first reported on by the Wall Street Journal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Saudi Arabia Trump nuclear deal nuclear deal

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

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