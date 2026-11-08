Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles fired towards Riyadh

The ​Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it intercepted and destroyed two ??ballistic missiles fired by the Iran-aligned group towards Riyadh on Sunday, after loud booms were heard in the Saudi ‌capital.

Saudi Civil Defence had ​issued an alert ​in the Riyadh region shortly before the booms, a ​Reuters witness said. Authorities later announced that the risk of danger had passed.

Later, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in Riyadh and ​the southern region.

Fighting between the sides has ‌shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce, after Saudi Arabia led ​a coalition of Arab states into Yemen in 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government following the Houthis' seizure of ‌the capital Sanaa.

The renewed ​fighting has become ‌a front in the wider West Asia war triggered ‌by ??US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

The ​Houthis have targeted Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities with missiles and drones since ​hostilities resumed in July, while Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The ‌latest incident comes a day after Yemen's Houthi-run health ‌ministry said Saudi airstrikes killed at least 33 people near Sanaa. Saudi authorities said they were investigating.