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Home / World News / Serious incident caused major fire at military base in Alberta: Canada's PM

Serious incident caused major fire at military base in Alberta: Canada's PM

The cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured remain unclear

Mark Carney, Canada, Canada PM, Canadian PM

Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities | Image: Bloomberg

AP Edmonton
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that a "serious incident" caused a major fire at a military base in Alberta.

"A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta," Carney said on Saturday in a social media post.

"Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected," he said.

Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He said he and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith were in close contact, as were their ministers and officials.

Carney did not provide details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST