Home / World News / Iranian-backed militias enter conflict as war widens across region

Iranian-backed militias enter conflict as war widens across region

Iran's foreign minister suggested earlier that military units were acting independently from any central government control after being pressed about attacks on Gulf Arab nations

Overnight, airstrikes were reported across Iran

AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
Iran fired missiles at Israel and Arab states Monday and the war expanded to include militias Tehran backs in the Middle East with an attack by Hezbollah on Israel, which struck back against the group in Lebanon and with the United States pounded targets in Iran.

As the American and Israeli airstrikes kept hitting the country, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X: "We will not negotiate with the United States."  Trump, who a day earlier had encouraged Iranians to "take over" their government, signaled Sunday that he was open to dialogue with Iran's new leadership.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister suggested earlier that military units were acting independently from any central government control after being pressed about attacks on Gulf Arab nations that have served as intermediaries for Tehran in the past.

 

More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders, Iranian leaders have said.

Here is the latest:  Airstrikes reported in Iran  Overnight, airstrikes were reported across Iran.

Elsewhere, explosions were heard in Dubai on Monday.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said sirens sounded across the country as it urged residents to "head to the nearest safe place."  And in Kuwait, authorities said debris fell on its Ahmadi oil refinery, slightly injuring two workers there.

The state-run KUNA news agency said earlier that Kuwait's forces had thwarted a drone attack early Monday.

Top Iranian security official says Iran will not negotiate' with US  A top Iranian security official on Monday said: "We will not negotiate with the United States."  Ali Larijani made the statement on X, responding to a report from Qatar's Al Jazeera news network.

The comment comes as an American and Israeli airstrike campaign continues to target Iran.

Iran and its militia allies have expanded their attacks over the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Pentagon to brief media on Iran strikes  US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are planning to hold a press conference Monday morning about the military operation against Iran.

The Pentagon announced the 8 a.m. EST media briefing on social media Sunday night.

On Tuesday, Hegseth and Caine will join US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe in briefing the full membership of Congress on the strikes, the White House said.

Rubio also was slated to brief Hill leadership Monday.

Hezbollah attacks on Israel expose our country to risks,' Lebanon's president says  In a statement Monday, President Joseph Aoun said Hezbollah's rocket launches from Lebanon "target all the efforts and endeavors exerted by the Lebanese state to keep Lebanon away from the dangerous military confrontations taking place in the region."  He added that while Israeli strikes on Lebanon are condemned, "persisting in using Lebanon once again as a platform for proxy wars in which we have no involvement will expose our country to risks once more.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Iran Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Lebanon

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

