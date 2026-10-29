Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks
Shell beat analyst estimates and increased share buybacks as stronger refining margins and higher LNG prices lifted quarterly net profit from $5.43 billion a year earlier
Reuters London
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Shell on Thursday announced above-expectations net profit of $10.81 billion in the third quarter, its highest since 2022, and boosted its share buybacks on the back of stronger refining margins and higher liquefied natural gas prices.
The US-Israeli war on Iran, now in its ninth month, has disrupted global energy supplies and caused prices to surge, helping Shell to reach a record margin for turning crude oil into refined fuels such as diesel.
Across the board, profits at Shell's business segments came in above expectations, with its integrated gas business reaping $3.04 billion in profits versus an expected $2.93 billion, and its upstream business recording $3.19 billion in profits against an expected $3.10 billion.
The average estimate for adjusted earnings - Shell's version of net profit - in a company-provided poll of analysts was $10.33 billion, almost double the company's profit a year ago of $5.43 billion.
Shell posted record refining margins at $42 a barrel, versus $11.6 a barrel a year ago and $24 a barrel last quarter.
It also boosted the pace of its quarterly share buyback programme to $5 billion from $3 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Shell corporate earnings
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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 1:06 PM IST