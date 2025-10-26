Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Shooting at historically Black university in Pennsylvania leaves 7 injured

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said law enforcement had responded and were actively investigating

AP Philadelphia (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Authorities said at least seven people were injured at a shooting at Pennsylvania's Lincoln University Saturday night.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said law enforcement had responded and were actively investigating.

No other details on the shooting, including the condition of the victims, were available.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro said on X that he was briefed on the shooting and offered the full support of his administration to the university and local law enforcement.

Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community, he said.

Lincoln, a historically Black university in Oxford, is about 70 kilometres southwest of Philadelphia.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Shooting Shooting US universities

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

