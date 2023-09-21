Shots fired outside US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries reported: Nelson

An unknown gunman opened fire outside the US embassy in Beirut late Wednesday night.

Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said in a statement that "small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance" of the sprawling and heavily fortified compound in the suburb of Awkar.

"There were no injuries, and our facility is safe," he said. "We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities."



Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of a deadly bombing attack on the US embassy in Beirut on April 18. US officials blame the attack, which killed 63 people, on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital. Another bomb attack struck the new location on September 20. 1984.

In recent years, there have been no reported attacks on the embassy.

