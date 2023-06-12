close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred former Italian leader, dies at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday

AP Rome
Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fueled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.

Berlusconi's Mediaset television network announced his death with a smiling photo of the man on its homepage and the headline: Berlusconi is dead.

Berlusconi was hospitalised on Friday for the second time in months for treatment of chronic leukemia. He also suffered over the years from heart ailments, prostate cancer and was hospitalised for COVID-19 in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Serie A: AC Milan beats Juventus 1-0 to secure spot in Champions League

Migrant boat breaks apart southern coast of Italy; many dead, 58 survivors

High targets must be set in India-Italy partnership: Piyush Goyal

Italy's public debt crosses $3 trillion for first time: Bank of Italy

Italian PM Meloni pledges support for Ukraine, its future reconstruction

All conditions met, no hurdle left in striking IMF deal: Pak PM Shehbaz

Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village in eastern Donetsk, says officials

Israel's former prime minister testifies at Netanyahu's corruption trial

Shooting at California teen's birthday party leaves 1 dead, 6 wounded

Samsung ex-exec tried to set up semiconductor plant in China. It was a copy

Topics : Italy

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Patanjali Foods aims Rs 5K cr profit at Ebitda, over Rs 50K cr in 5 yrs

Patanjali
3 min read

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 result declared; see details

upsc, upsc exam, exam
2 min read

Priyanka Gandhi attacks MP's BJP govt with '21 jobs, 225 scams' jibe

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
2 min read

Most Popular

China tells last Indian journalist in country to leave by this month

China
3 min read

World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in EMs: Banga

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan booked in yet another case of land scam

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon