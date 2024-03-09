'Singapore will do everything to extend help to those affected in Gaza'

Interfaith non-profit group Humanity Matters organised the event, ahead of a possible ceasefire in Gaza | Photo: Reuters

Singapore's Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday that his country would do whatever best possible to extend help to those affected in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking at Soka Kindergarten in Tampines on the east coast of the prosperous city-state, where volunteers had gathered to pack supplies for children in Gaza, Shanmugam said that the continued efforts to those affected in Gaza showed who exactly Singapore is as a society, the Channel News Asia reported.

"The continued efforts to raise funds and send aid to Gaza are a demonstration of who we are as a society, coming together across different religious groups to try and help," said Shanmugam.

Interfaith non-profit group Humanity Matters organised the event, ahead of a possible ceasefire in Gaza.

The group aimed to assemble 5,000 comfort packs, each comprising a backpack, an inflatable pillow, vitamin gummies, snack treats, a water bottle, a stress ball and a stuffed toy, according to the report.

The items are estimated to cost 100,000 Singaporean dollars (USD 75,000).

"It's not a big amount, but it tells that we stand for something and we will do what we can, Shanmugam was quoted as saying in the report.

We can do more and we will do more, he said, adding that Singaporeans and the government have collectively raised around 10 million Singapore dollars for relief operations to Gaza.

He said the turnout gave him great comfort because the event was organised in a matter of days.

More than 500 people signed up," he said.

Most of the 300 or so volunteers were students, but leaders and members of faith and community groups were also involved.

At the event, an online virtual mural was also launched.

Members of the public will be able to write messages of encouragement to affected civilian victims from March 15.