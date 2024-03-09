Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India, four-nation EFTA set to sign free trade agreement on Sunday

India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA will sign a free trade agreement on Sunday with an aim to boost two-way trade in goods, services and investments

trade, export, import

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA will sign a free trade agreement on Sunday with an aim to boost two-way trade in goods, services and investments, an official said.
The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The pact received approval from the Union Cabinet on March 7, the official said.
India and EFTA have been negotiating the pact, officially dubbed as Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), since January 2008 to boost economic ties.
The agreement has 14 chapters, including trade in goods, rules of origin, intellectual property rights (IPRs), trade in services, investment promotion and cooperation, government procurement, technical barriers to trade, and trade facilitation.
EFTA has 29 free trade agreements (FTAs) with 40 partner countries, including Canada, Chile, China, Mexico, and Korea.
Under free trade pacts, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them, besides easing norms to promote trade in services and investments.
EFTA countries are not part of the European Union (EU). It is an inter-governmental organisation for the promotion and intensification of free trade. It was founded as an alternative for states that did not wish to join the European community.
India's exports to EFTA countries during 2022-23 stood at USD 1.92 billion against USD 1.74 billion in 2021-22. Imports aggregated at USD 16.74 billion during the last fiscal compared to USD 25.5 billion in 2021-22.
The trade gap is in favour of EFTA, according to the commerce ministry data.

Also Read

Duty concession on gold imports from Switzerland under EFTA on table

EFTA: Trade deficit, Swiss blanket removal of import duties to hurt India

Govt seeks investment commitment from Switzerland under EFTA pact: Report

India-Oman to begin next round of free trade discussions from Jan 16

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

Voting begins in Pak's presidential election: Asif Ali Zardari set to win

EAM Jaishankar's Japan visit explores ways to strengthen global partnership

Setback to Imran Khan as IMF refuses to interfere in Pak electoral dispute

US Senate approves $460 billion funding package, avoiding shutdown

UNSC urges Sudan's warring parties to halt hostilities during Ramadan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India EFTA trade EFTA European Union Europe India imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon