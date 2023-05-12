close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sitharaman meets IMF chief Georgieva on sidelines of G7 meet in Japan

She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata

IANS New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) meet.

She is on a two-day visit to Japan. The G7 meeting is taking place in Niigata.

Meanwhile, she also met Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during the sidelines of the meeting.

Both the ministers exchanged their views on strengthening India-Singapore cooperation on issues like digital payment gateway, food security, green transition, crypto assets and Pandemic preparedness among other issues.

Sitharaman highlighted the emerging role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and skilling programmes in the context of setting up of new AI centres.

Both the ministers discussed ways for collaboration between India-Singapore in AI research and Quantum Computing.

Also Read

FM urges IMF to develop globally coordinated approach to crypto regulations

Global financial stability at risk from banking turmoil: IMF chief

Sitharaman, Japanese counterpart to announce Sri Lanka debt restructuring

Ukraine to receive financial assistance of $4.5 bn from IMF amid war

Pak PM holds talks with IMF chief to break deadlock over next aid tranche

Taliban asks Pakistan to observe tolerance in Ex- PM Imran Khan case

How MTV bridged the gap between news and pop culture for a generation

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Digital intelligence Israel-based firm Similarweb cuts another 6% of staff

--IANS

ans/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Kristalina Georgieva IMF Japan

First Published: May 12 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

semiconductor
2 min read

Taliban asks Pakistan to observe tolerance in Ex- PM Imran Khan case

Afghan men sit in the criminal cases room of a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Taliban are shifting from being warriors to an urban police force. (AP Photo)
3 min read

CJI launches 'E-filing 2.0', says service will be available round the clock

Chandrachud
2 min read

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
2 min read

Covid vax, booster dose immunity to decline rapidly in obese people: Study

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
3 min read

Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan

Pakistan
5 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon