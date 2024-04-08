Solar Eclipse 2024: Know when & where to watch Surya Grahan in India?

A wonderful occasion is scheduled for April 8 that will significantly impact the manner in which the Sun and the Moon are visible to those on earth. During this Surya Grahan, earth's little satellite will totally shade the blazing, humongous sun, and leave a fiery outline noticeable.

A really staggering astronomical event that rarely comes along. The most prominent part about this Surya Grahan is that it will be absolute in nature, which means that the moon will completely cover the Sun.

The complete duration of the solar eclipse today on 8 April 2024 is supposed to be 3.5 to 4 minutes. The average duration is 7.5 minutes.

Define Total Solar Eclipse?

As per the science.nasa.gov, "A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk. On 8 April 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada".

Solar Eclipse 2024: Visibility in Countries

The Solar Eclipse of 8 April will be the first eclipse of the year 2024, and will be seen in various nations like Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Russia, The United States and Aruba, the Caribbean Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin Venezuela, United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Spain, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Greenland, Ireland, Iceland, Jamaica, Norway, Panama, Nicaragua, and more.

The absolute solar eclipse is set to be seen from Mexico, US to Canada. Those dwelling in India should get to see a solar eclipse live stream, which NASA will give worldwide. The total solar eclipse will start at 9:12 pm on 8 April and finish at 2:22 am on 9 April 2023 as per IST.

What not to do while watching the solar eclipse naked?

The main part to note is the enormous danger that a solar eclipse poses to the eyes. Individuals can go blind subsequent to taking a look at an eclipse naked with their eyes. The issue is that the eye is harmed without the individual feeling any pain as there are no pain receptors in that sensitive part of the eyes.

Best thing to do is to purchase solid eclipse glasses for this reason. Keep in mind, sun glasses won't do and they will only worsen the situation.