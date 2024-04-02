Total Solar Eclipse 2024: All you should know about next week's eclipse

North America is all set to witness a total solar eclipse next week, April 8, 2024. This solar eclipse will pass through Mexico's Pacific coast and cross into Texas and 14 other US states before exiting over Canada. This solar eclipse's duration will be twice that of the solar eclipse that stretched coast-to-coast in 2017 in the United States.

The moon will cover the sun for 4 minutes and 28 seconds; this time, the eclipse will be seen from remote areas in cities like Dallas, Indianapolis, and Cleveland. Millions of people will witness this continent's biggest Eclipse crowd ever as around 44 million people will live within the path of totality, while another hundred million will live within 200 miles (320 kilometres).

Everyone on the continent can witness the partial eclipse. Suppose you are not close to this area. In that case, you can still watch the magnificent event virtually as NASA will share several hours of streaming from multiple cities along the totality path. The Associated Press will also bring live coverage of watch parties and festivities.

What's a Total Solar Eclipse?





A total solar eclipse emerges when the moon lines up perfectly between the sun and the earth blocking the sunlight from reaching the earth. The full eclipse will last more than usual because the Moon will be just 223,000 miles (350,000 kilometres) from the earth. The closer the moon is to the earth's surface, the bigger it will appear for the people on earth. The longest duration of the solar eclipse is 4 minutes and 28 seconds, while the solar eclipse will last only 1 1/2 minutes in Syracuse and New York.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024 Path





The moon's shadow will move to the northeast from the southwest across North America. This eclipse will turn the North American people into darkness for a period of time. The totality will enter the continent at Mazatlan, Mexico and exit at Newfoundland in Canada. In between, the 15 US states from Texas to Maine will experience totality, including snippets of Tennessee and Michigan. It will be a repeat for Cape, Missouri, Girardeau, and Carbondale, Illinois which were also in prime position for 2017's total solar eclipse.

When’s the next one?

After this one, the next solar eclipse is expected to occur in 2027 that will march across Spain and northern Africa and the totality will last around 6 1/2 minutes. North Americans will have to wait until 2033 to witness another solar eclipse, but this solar eclipse will be limited to Alaska. In 2044, Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota will have front-row seats. In 2045 again, the US will experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse.