South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into fabric of US: Biden

To more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali, Biden said in a message

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
South Asian Americans have played a key role in the development of the US, President Joe Biden has said, acknowledging the role of the community that has woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of the nation.
To more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali, Biden said in a message.
Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation -- symbolising the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division, Biden said.
The message posted on X, formally Twitter, on November 12 has since gone viral and has over 2.1 million views.
It's a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation, Biden said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a message on Monday extended warm wishes for a joyous Diwali to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain communities observing the festival in the United States and around the world.
Diwali represents a time of joy and renewal, celebrated through traditions that include lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, and sharing sweets with family and friends, he said.
Diwali is also a reminder of the strength that the US draws from the diversity that makes up our nation, as well as the importance the United States places on safeguarding religious freedom at home and abroad, Blinken said.
Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating this festival of lights in the United States and around the world. I wish you and those you love peace, prosperity, and health, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden Indian Americans Diwali Celebration

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

