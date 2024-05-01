Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

South Korea confirms talks on joining AUKUS pact with US, UK and Australia

AUKUS, formed by the three countries in 2021, is part of efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Asia Pacific region.

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

South Korea has held talks on joining a part of the AUKUS defence deal between the U.S., Britain and Australia (Photo: X @President_KR)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea has held talks on joining a part of the AUKUS defence deal between the U.S., Britain and Australia, Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said on Wednesday, only weeks after the pact said it would hold formal talks on Japan's entry.

AUKUS, formed by the three countries in 2021, is part of efforts to push back against China's growing power in the Asia Pacific region.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"During today's meeting we also discussed the possibility of partnering with AUKUS Pillar Two," Shin said at a news conference following a meeting between Australia and South Korea's foreign and defence ministers.

"We support AUKUS Pillar Two activities and we do welcome that members are considering Korea as an AUKUS Pillar Two partner."
 
The first stage, or "pillar", of AUKUS is designed to deliver nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia and is not open to new members.

However, the original three members have long said more countries would be invited to join the second pillar, which is focused on sharing military technology across a range of areas including quantum computing and hypersonic missiles.

Talks about potential joint projects with Japan are set to begin this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea Australia Japan Britain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon