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Home / World News / SpaceX targets September 22 for Starship test, eyes first orbital flight

SpaceX targets September 22 for Starship test, eyes first orbital flight

Starship's 14th test ​flight would mark a major leap ​in the rocket's development over its last test in July

SpaceX

SpaceX facilities in Hawthorne, California | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

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SpaceX said on Tuesday it was preparing to ​launch its next Starship flight test as soon as September 22, a mission expected to send the vehicle into orbit for the first time ‌and deploy Starlink V3 ​satellites.
 
Starship's 14th test ​flight would mark a major leap ​in the rocket's development over its last test in July, which flew a suborbital trajectory that took the spacecraft into space ​before returning it to Earth without completing ‌an orbit.
 
The company plans to place Starship ​into orbit around Earth, a milestone that would allow it to test the vehicle over a longer-duration ‌flight and deploy ​the first batch ‌of Starlink V3 satellites.
 
 
The mission, pending regulatory ‌approval, is expected to last nearly 10 hours, ​with Starship flying about 275 km above Earth and completing about six ​orbits before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile.
 
SpaceX plans ‌to test the booster's launch, separation, boostback and ‌splashdown procedures, advancing the company toward its goal of a fully reusable orbital launch system.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 10:00 AM IST