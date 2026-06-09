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Home / World News / Stellantis recalls over 1 mn US vehicles over power steering defect: NHTSA

Stellantis recalls over 1 mn US vehicles over power steering defect: NHTSA

As part of ‌the remedy, dealers ​will inspect ‌and replace affected components as necessary, free ‌of charge

Stellantis

Last month, the automaker recalled over ‌419,000 vehicles due to an issue with the improper deployment of side airbags (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 1,076,999 vehicles in the US due to a defect in the power steering system that could ‌increase the risk ​of fire, the US ​National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said ​on Tuesday.
 
The electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring may overheat and potentially cause a vehicle fire, even when ​the vehicle is parked with the ‌ignition switched off, the regulator said. The ​recall covers certain 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator vehicles, it added.
 
As part of ‌the remedy, dealers ​will inspect ‌and replace affected components as necessary, free ‌of charge.
 
Separately, Stellantis is recalling another ​17,277 US vehicles over a battery pack defect that could lead ​to fire, including when the vehicle is turned off, NHTSA ‌said.
 
 
Last month, the automaker recalled over ‌419,000 vehicles due to an issue with the improper deployment of side airbags.
 

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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